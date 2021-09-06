SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department said a man was shot and killed by a homeowner after approaching their home Sunday night.
At 9:50 p.m., officers went to a home on Farley Avenue in response to a shooting, according to the department. When officers got to the home, they found a a man lying on the front porch with gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said an unknown man in his mid-twenties, wearing dark clothes and a hoodie walked into their front yard and confronted the homeowners. They said the unknown man was acting weird so they asked him to leave. He did not leave immediately, however after asking several times he eventually left. Moments later he approached the homeowners again.
Police said witnesses saw the unknown man with a weapon in his pocket so the homeowner got a gun from inside. They man continued to try and go inside the home so they homeowner shot him. He was hit in the chest, fell at the doorway and died.
The unknown man has not been identified at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Spartanburg Police Department, the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. At this point, no charges have been filed.
Editor take note. Other similar careless errors are obvious.
Police said witnesses saw the unknown man with a weapon in his pocket so the homeowner got a gun from inside. They man continued to try and go inside the home so "they" homeowner shot him. He was hit in the chest, fell at the doorway and died
Good luck, Dogman. No such thing as bad form, grammar and spelling anymore. You have to read something ten times to try to understand what writers are trying to convey these days.
