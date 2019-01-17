(FOX Carolina) - As of Thursday, two healthcare systems that serve the Upstate are now one under a new banner.

Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health are now Prisma Health.

The name update comes after both systems merged back in September 2018. The merger now combines several hospitals across both the Upstate and Midlands regions in South Carolina.

In the Upstate, the following hospitals are now under the Prisma Health banner:

Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital

Prisma Health Marshall I. Pickens Hospital

Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital

Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Patewood Hospital

Prisma Health Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital

In the Midlands, these hospitals fall under the Prisma Health system: