(FOX Carolina) - As of Thursday, two healthcare systems that serve the Upstate are now one under a new banner.
Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health are now Prisma Health.
The name update comes after both systems merged back in September 2018. The merger now combines several hospitals across both the Upstate and Midlands regions in South Carolina.
In the Upstate, the following hospitals are now under the Prisma Health banner:
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital
- Prisma Health Marshall I. Pickens Hospital
- Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
- Prisma Health Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital
In the Midlands, these hospitals fall under the Prisma Health system:
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
- Prisma Health Heart Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
