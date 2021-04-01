COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says now that the Pine Siskins are migrating north bird feeders can be put back up again if those birds are not spotted.
After a widespread disease outbreak was seen a few weeks ago, the SCDNR advised South Carolinians to take down and clean their bird feeders until early April.
Now those feeders can be placed back up again. The SCDNR recommends cleaning the bird feeders and suet feeders regularly to prevent an outbreak like this from happening again. They also say to clean and remove feeders for at least two weeks if any sick or dead birds have been spotted in your yard.
The SCDNR says the bird feeders and birdbaths are great ways for people to enjoy and help birds. When outbreaks like this occur, it's a reminder of how important it is to keep feeders and birdbaths clean.
