Monday will once again be mild, but temperatures will drop back below normal before possible winter weather hits the Carolinas next weekend.
Lows tonight will be in the 40s to near 50 with a steady breeze and a partly cloudy sky.
Expect highs to reach the lower 60s in the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate with a mix of clouds and sun.
Tuesday high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate.
Tuesday night will bring a few snow showers to the western North Carolina mountains, which could result in some light accumulations early Wednesday morning.
That will set the stage for our coldest day of the week Wednesday with highs in the 40s area-wide.
Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer but still below average with highs in the 50s.
Next weekend is when it gets interesting.
A potent system from the southwest will bring in moisture and join forces with cold high pressure from the north next Saturday and Sunday that could bring a combination of rain, snow and sleet to the area.
It will likely start as rain in the Upstate, and a mix of rain/snow/sleet in the mountains Saturday evening.
Then, as temperatures cool down to the 20s and 30s Saturday night, a rain/snow/sleet mix becomes possible in the Upstate especially along and north of I-85. The mountains would be cold enough to support all snow Saturday night with some multi-inch accumulations, and depending on how cold the Upstate gets, some accumulations are possible too.
The precipitation will linger into Sunday morning and then move out Sunday evening.
**Please note that this forecast is still almost a week away from the event, and that there's always the chance that this forecast could change, so be sure to stay up to date with the latest weather updates this week**
